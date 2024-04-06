NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes dominates, wins at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christian Eckes claimed his second win in the first six races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season Friday night in the Long John’s Silver’s 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It also was his second win in two short-track races, so far, this year, following a win at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“This is something really special,” Eckes said. “It hasn’t been an easy regular season, so far, to say the least. We came here, and we weren’t that great last year, had maybe a sixth-place truck, and worked really hard on it and here we are in victory lane. I’m just super proud of this entire team. It’s pretty neat to be in victory lane. I can’t wait for that (grandfather) clock.”

Ty Maneski finished second, Chase Purdy was third, Nick Sanchez fourth and Tyler Ankrum fifth.

Eckes and Majeski combined to lead all but one lap of the 200-lap race with Eckes leading a race-high 133 laps. Eckes led the first half of the race and Majeski the second.

Eckes lined up second to Majeski for a lap-173 restart after a lap-165 caution for a multi-truck crash involving Jack Wood, Cam Waters, Jake Garcia and Lawless Alan. Eckes, then, took the lead from Majeski on lap 174.

Majeski briefly lost second to Sanchez on lap 184, following a lap-177 caution for a Layne Riggs spin from contact from Grant Enfinger. Waters and Garcia also were collected in the incident.

After a lap-190 caution for a Stewart Friesen spin that resulted from contact from Enfinger and also collected Matt Mills, Majeski retook second from Sanchez on lap 199.

In all, the yellow flag waved 11 times.

Eckes won the first 50-lap stage after starting the race on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Majeski on lap one.

Majeski was second at the end of stage one.

The first caution of the race came out in stage one when Thad Moffitt spun on lap 29.

Eckes continued to lead through the second 50-lap stage and completed a stage sweep on lap 100. The stage ended under caution after Daniel Dye got into Spencer Boyd, causing Boyd to spin and collect Riggs on lap 97.

Most teams planned a one-stop pit strategy but varied when they made their single stops. Eckes waited until after stage two to pit. Majeski pitted after stage one. Some others pitted during other cautions, including yellow flags on lap 66 and lap 76.

“Yeah, I think we had a good strategy,” Majeski said. “If it goes green one of those first two yellows, we probably win the race. I am super proud of our Soda Sense team. I just couldn’t launch on restarts all night. We think we know what it was. We can fix it. I need to be better, too, at figuring out what to do differently, there. I tried switching up gears and speeds and couldn’t get anything to work. Overall, I think the 19 (Eckes) was a little better than us, and he had better tires at the end. If we could have kept the lead, there, I don’t know that he would have been able to get by us. I am, obviously, disappointed. I wanted that grandfather clock, but all you can ask for is a shot at the end.”

The lap-66 caution resulted from Matt Crafton turning Tanner Gray and Carroll and Mason Massey getting collected. The lap-76 caution came after Riggs spun from contact from Jack Wood.

After pitting, Majeski was back up to fourth by the end of the second stage. He was the race leader after more trucks pitted just past the halfway point of the race.

Eckes restarted 18th after his pit stop. He got back into the top-10 on lap 121.

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Sammy Smith, Kaden Honeycutt and Corey Heim.

“Not exactly where we want to be with our JBL Tundra,” Taylor Gray said. “We want to be contending for wins, but solid points day. I don’t think we got many stage points but, overall, good finish. From where we started practice and where we qualified, I will take it. I will move on and, hopefully, have a solid finish tomorrow (in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race).”