NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes gets redemption at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a dominant performance that fell short of a win last year at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Christian Eckes win the Weather Guard Truck Race there Saturday night. It was Eckes sixth-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win, his first of the season and first at Bristol.

“To come back and redeem ourselves was the number one goal. And not only that, the first three races, how terribly they’ve gone, we’ve got a lot of issues,” Eckes said. “And when you come back and run really good, it just shows the resilience of this team, so just super pumped. Ready for the next 19 races.”

Kyle Busch finished second after closing on Eckes in the final laps. Zane Smith finished third, and Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-five.

Eckes and Busch combined to lead all but one lap of the 250-lap race. Eckes led a race-high 144 laps and took his final lead from Busch on lap 159. Smith was credited with leading a single lap under caution.

Busch won the first of two 65-lap stages after getting out in front of Eckes on a lap-53 restart that followed a lap 44 caution for Keith McGee. Eckes was second at the end of the stage.

Eckes started on the pole and led all the laps before the McGee caution, the second caution of the race. The yellow flag waved for the first time on lap six when Matt Mills spun and hit the inside retaining wall.

After taking the lead, Busch remained up front to complete the stage sweep on lap 130. Nick Sanchez got by Eckes was second at the end of stage two.

Frontrunners waited until the end of stage two to pit, utilizing a one-stop strategy while others opted to pit twice — at or near the end of stage one and, again, after stage two.

finishing the race sixth through 10th Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger and Layne Riggs.

“Yeah, we kind of made something out of nothing, I guess,” Heim said. “We didn’t qualify well, and we knew that would be the name of the game as part of track position goes. It was an uphill climb from the start. It’s really disappointing to not get any stage points and come up short of a top-five but, most importantly, come up short of a win. Huge thanks to Safelite, TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing for all they do. I feel like we put ourselves in a good spot; just didn’t have the raw speed and didn’t have the track position. We have to keep working on it and get better.”

The yellow flag waved six times, including two cautions for on-track incidents in the second half of the race. Ty Majeski spun on lap 144, and his ThorSport Racing teammate, reigning series champion Ben Rhodes, was collected. Stewart Friesen brought out the final caution on lap 219.

After the race, Friesen had a heated exchange with Nick Sanchez.