NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes joins McAnally Higlemann Racing

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 29: Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 TSPORT/Curb Records Toyota, speaks with a crew member during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christian Eckes has moved to McAnally Higlemann Racing to drive the No. 19 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. He replaces Derek Kraus.

Jake Garcia will drive the No. 35 McAnally Higlemam Racing entry, beginning with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway races, the second race of the season on March 3, after Garcia turns 18.

“I’m ecstatic to get the season started,” team owner Bill McAnally said. “We have a lot to be optimistic about with bringing Christian into our program and Jake having his first full-time opportunity. We’ve enjoyed a tremendous relationship with NAPA and NAPA Auto Care and going into our 33rd year together is incredibly special. I’m excited about Christian’s experience and the potential Jake has to elevate our program and our partners.”

Garcia contested five Truck Series races for McAnally Higleman in 2022, posting a best finish of 16th in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway last month.

Eckes moves to McAnally from ThorSports Racing, where he drove the No. 98 in 2022. In 23 races last season, he notched eight top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes. Eckes has 68-career Truck Series starts, also previously racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He claimed his first-career win at Las Vegas in 2021. His career-Truck Series stats also included 20 top-fives and 38 top-10 finishes.

“It’s a true pleasure for me to be a part of MHR, the NAPA Racing family, and to contribute to growing this program into a championship-caliber organization,” Eckes said. “That’s what Bill, the team, and I have set out to achieve and I believe he has assembled a group that can make that goal a reality. To be part of the long-standing partnership with NAPA Racing, NAPA Auto Care and MHR is an honor, and I’m fully prepared to take full advantage of this great opportunity. I’m more motivated than ever to produce results with this team and ready to get to work with everyone at MHR for 2023 and beyond.”

