NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes leads entire Nashville race

Christian Eckes dominated the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Friday night. He led all 150 laps of the race en route to the win. It was his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

“It was just a badass truck, man,” Eckes said. “I felt like we should have won last time at Gateway, but it got me really motivated to get this truck a lot better.”

Eckes’ McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Daniel Dye finished second for an MJR one-two. The runner-up showing was a career-best for Dye.

Corey Heim finished third, and Rajah Caruth was fourth. Eckes and Dye’s teammate Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-five to give the team three trucks inside the top-five of the finishing order.

Eckes’ latest win included a $50,000 bonus as the Nashville race was the final race in this year’s edition of the Triple Truck Challenge program.

Eckes won the 45-lap opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Stewart Friesen on lap one. Layne Riggs also got by Friesen early and was second at the end of stage one. Friesen fell back to seventh by stage-end.

The yellow flag also waved on lap one for a multi-truck crash involving Bret Holmes, Timmy Hill, Akinori Ogata and Dean Thompson.

The race got off to s sluggish start with another caution on lap nine for Holmes.

Eckes’ domination continued through the 50-lap second stage, and he completed a stage sweep with the stage-two win on lap 95.

The second stage ended under caution after Riggs spun Stefan Parsons on lap 93. After the incident, NASCAR penalized Riggs two laps for reckless driving.

Heim was second at the end of the second stage. But he was back to ninth for the next restart after his truck stalled on pit road.

“Yeah, kind of screwed that one up,” Heim said. “I don’t know if we were better than the 19 (Eckes), but it’s hard to tell when he never got into dirty air. This is, by far, the worst I’ve felt in dirty air in a while in a truck race. Just feel like the 43 (Dye) was in the way. We’re a lot better than them. Just couldn’t pass at all; the groove never widened out. Definitely disappointing. Proud of TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing, Safelite for bringing a fast truck again. Just couldn’t go anywhere. Put the 19 back a spot or two; think we could’ve raced for it, but at the end of the day, finished third, and that’s that.”

Stage two also got off to a slow start. On the restart for the second stage at lap 53, Taylor Gray was spun by Ben Rhodes.

On the lap-60 restart from the Gray caution, Dawson Cram spun, bringing out another caution.

In all, the yellow flag waved seven times. The final caution came on lap 113 when Jack Wood spun as a result of contact from Conner Jones.

Grant Enfinger finished sixth, Rhodes was seventh, Matt Mills eighth, Ty Majeski ninth, and Jake Garcia finished 10th.