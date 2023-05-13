NASCAR Truck: Christian Eckes wins after double overtime at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christian Eckes claimed his third-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win and his second of the 2023 season under caution Friday night at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

The eighth and final caution of the race came out for an incident involving Nick Sanchez and Grant Enfinger with Enfinger hitting the wall as Eckes took the white flag as the race leader. The race, scheduled for 147 laps, already had been extended by two overtime restarts because of a Timmy Hill spin on lap 146 and a Jake Garcia wreck on lap 151.

William Byron was second to Eckes for the first overtime, but Eckes had to hold off Stewart Friesen on the final restart. Friesen finished second, his best finish of the year, so far. Tanner Gray, Byron and Hocevar rounded out the top-five.

“It’s a lot of teamwork here,” Friesen said. “Really proud of my guys. Thanks to Chris Larson (truck co-owner) for believing in me. Halmar International and everybody at the office that’s helping us work this all out. It’s a great team effort. Thanks to my wife Jessica, my son Parker and all my guys. My over-the-wall crew, we worked a little harder and those guys responded with great stops. We didn’t have a great truck in dirty air, but our TRD PRO was good in clean air. We had a good restart, there, at the end, but I was able to get the second spot. Proud of my guys. Thanks to all of my Northeast friends at home pulling for us. We got ‘Driving Ivan’ to the podium, so at least that’s something we’ll drink a beer about tonight.”

Eckes led a race-high 82 laps of the race that was extended to 158 laps.

“I can’t say enough about this truck,” Eckes said. “I’m not that excited, because it was such a damn good truck, it drove itself. So proud of everyone on our team. It’s been a really, really rough couple of weeks. To come back and win shows the resilience of this team and how we had to win shows the fight in this team.”

Corey Heim was second to Eckes when the yellow flag waved on lap 114 for a Hocevar spin from contact from Rajah Caruth. A miscommunication resulted in Heim staying out while everyone else pitted for new tires. Heim restarted with the lead but quickly fell out of the top-20 on old tires.

Eckes retook the lead on the lap-119 restart.

Heim got back on the same tire strategy when he and nearly everyone else pitted during a lap-128 caution for Lawless Alan. Hailie Deegan and Colby Howard stayed out, but when the race restarted on lap 133, Eckes and Byron retook the top-two positions.

Heim pitted one last time before the first overtime and restarted 20th on new tires. He was up to eighth for the final restart and finished in that position.

Eckes also won the opening45-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Heim in lapped traffic on lap 27.

Heim was second at the end of the stage.

Byron won the second 45-lap stage that ended at lap 90 after also taking the lead from Heim on lap 88.

Heim retook the lead from Eckes on the lap-54 restart that followed the first stage and led most of stage two.

Eckes lost second to Byron on lap 83. As the second stage ended, Heim and Eckes were side-by-side for second with Heim taking the position.

Byron was third for the lap-99 restart after stage two, because he stalled his truck on pit road. Meanwhile, Heim and Eckes restarted up front, and Eckes retook the lead when the race returned to green.

All six cautions for on-track incidents came after lap 100, the first time on lap-101 for a three-truck incident involving Zane Smith, Chase Purdy and Colby Howard.

Caruth and and Dean Thompson notched first-career top-10s Friday night — Caruth with a sixth-place finish and Thompson ninth. Other too-10 finishers included Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in seventh and Kaden Honeycutt in 10th.