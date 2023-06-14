NASCAR Truck: Christian Rose plans debut at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose plans to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut July 29 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He’ll drive the No. 22 AM Racing Ford.

“This is an unbelievable moment,” Rose said. “Everyone at AM Racing has been incredible, not only from the ARCA Menards Series side, but assisting in helping this transition to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It really is a dream come true.”

Ryan “Pickle” London, Rose’s ARCA crew chief, also will be his Truck Series crew chief.

Rose has three-career top-10s in 13-career ARCA starts, including two in five races, so far, in 2023. He is fifth in the driver points standings.

“We are excited for the next step in his racing career,” AM Racing President Wade Moore said. “Christian has worked hard not only to become a respected contender in the ARCA Menards Series garage but works even harder behind the scenes to make sure his career will progress under the AM Racing banner for years to come.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.