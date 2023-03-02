NASCAR Truck: Colby Howard joins CR7 Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Colby Howard is the full-time driver of the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet, owned by Codie Rohrbaugh, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. He posted a career-best finish of fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17.

The second race for Howard and the No. 9 team will be Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Howard has made 29 Truck Series starts since 2019, and this year will mark his second full-time season in the series. He has four-career top-10 finishes, three of them coming in 2022.

“It was an easy decision for us to put Colby in the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado with the speed he showed two years ago when he ran select events with our team, and also with the impressive season he had last year,” Rohrbaugh said. “I have been very pleased with the work and dedication he has put into CR7 Motorsports during the off-season. We have a lot to prove this year.”

Howard ran three races in a Rohrbaugh-owned truck in 2021, resulting in a best finish of 13th at Darmington (S.C.) Raceway.

Howard also contested 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series races between 2020 and 2021.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter at @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).