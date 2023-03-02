NASCAR Truck: Conner Jones plans debut with ThorSport

By AMANDA VINCENT

Conner Jones will contest nine NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2022 as a driver for ThorSport Racing. He’ll drive The No. 66 Ford, a fifth entry for the team. As a seventeen-year-old, Jones is below the minimum age requirement of 18 to contest the full Truck Series schedule.

“It’s always been my dream to enter into the NASCAR Truck Series,” Jones said. “I’m thrilled to be signing a multi-year contract with ThorSport Racing. They have a rich history within the Truck Series, along with being proven champions. This will be a great year for me to learn and gain more experience behind the wheel of a NASCAR Truck. I know I have a strong team and organization surrounding me.”

Jones will make his Truck Series debut at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 14. Other Truck races on his schedule include North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 20, Worldwide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 3, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, Richmond (Va.) Raceway on July 29, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11, Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile on Aug. 27, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 14 and Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 3.

Jones has made six starts in the ARCA Menards Series the last two seasons, resulting three top-10s, including a best finish of fifth at Iowa Speedway last year.

