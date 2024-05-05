NASCAR Truck: Connor Mosack joins Spire roster

By AMANDA VINCENT

Connor Mosack has signed on to drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, beginning with Saturday night’s Heart if America 200 at Kansas Speedway. He finished 30th at Kansas.

Other races Mosack plans to drive the No. 7 include Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 24; Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 12; the second race at Kansas on Sept. 27 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 26.

“I’m really excited to run these handful of races with Spire this year,” Mosack said. “The 7 team has been really strong and the tracks we’re going to are some of my favorites. Thank you to Spire, Chevrolet, and PRG for giving me the opportunity.”

Mosack had already contested one Truck Series race this year before Saturday’s race at Kansas. He finished a career-best 19th with Niece Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his third-career Truck Series start.

Mosack also had 26-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including 24 in 2023. He has yet to contest an Xfinity Series race this year, but has been announced as a driver for JR Motorsports for Xfinity Series races later this season on the Chicago street course and at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.