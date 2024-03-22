NASCAR Truck: Connor Zilisch on pole for series debut

By AMANDA VINCENT

Connor Zilisch will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut Saturday from the pole in the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He posted a 131.983-second/93.012 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Friday. Zilisch’s pole-winning lap was the only lap of the qualifying session under 132 seconds and over 93 mph.

“This is truly a testament to all the people around me,” Zilisch said. “This Spire Motorsports team, Brian Pattie (crew chief), everybody back at the shop, just a killer, killer job. This thing is basically driving itself.”

Corey Heim claimed the other front-row starting spot. Taylor Gray qualified third, Nick Sanchez fourth, and Ross Chastain qualified fifth.

Zilisch was fast throughout qualifying. He led round one with a 132.084/92.941 mph lap. He was among drivers in the second group in the opening round of qualifying.

Entries were split into two groups for round one of qualifying, and the top-five from each group advanced to round two to contend for top-10 race staring spots. Nick Sanchez led the first group in round one with a 133.143-second/92.202 mph lap.

Reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and Thad Moffitt failed to make qualifying attempts after mechanical issues in practice. As a result, they’ll start Saturday’s race in the back.

Jack Hawksworth advanced and qualified sixth for his Truck Series debut. Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying seventh through 10th include Tanner Gray, Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes.