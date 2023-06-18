NASCAR Truck: Conor Daly returns to Niece for Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Conor Daly will drive the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series road-course race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, the team announced recently.

“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again,” Daly said. “Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express. It means a lot to get to represent for them as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”

Daly has two-career Truck Series starts, both with Niece at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished a career-best 18th there in 2020. Daly’s NASCAR national-level experience also includes three Cup Series races and one race in the Xfinity Series.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Conor in the past and are excited to have him join our team again this season,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “Conor’s experience on road courses, especially at Mid-Ohio, should be a big benefit for him this weekend. We’re looking forward to getting on track with the Unishippers Chevrolet.”

In seven NTT IndyCar Series races at Mid-Ohio, Daly posted a best finish of sixth in 2016. In all, he has one podium finish in 104-career IndyCar races. He also has three podium finishes in eight IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.