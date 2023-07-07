NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim claims second pole at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 86.137-second/94.371 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday, Corey Heim claimed the pole for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. It’s his second-straight pole at Mid-Ohio and his third pole of the 2023 season.

“Last year, as you mentioned, we sat on the pole in the wet and this year in the dry. That, really, I think, is a show of the hard work I’ve put in, personally, on this track,” Heim said. “It, actually, used to be one of my worst tracks. Just kind of preparing for it in ARCA and the simulator and stuff. To come here and back it up from last year is a special feeling. But last year, I could have done a lot better. Look back at last year, and to improve on it this year is a big thing for me. I’ve had this race circled on the calendar. So to come here and start the weekend off right is a big deal for me.”

Ford driver Ty Majeski and Chevrolet’s Nick Sanchez qualified second and third to join Toyota driver Heim in giving all three active manufacturers in the series representation in the top-three of the Mid-Ohio starting grid.

Heim was fast throughout the two-round qualifying session. His 85.764-second/94.781 mph lap that led group A drivers in round one was the on qualifying lap of the session under 86 seconds.

Grant Enfinger led group B in the opening round with a 86.673-second/93.787 mph lap. He qualified fifth.

Christian Eckes qualified fourth. Other top-10 qualifiers included Tanner Gray in sixth. Marco Andretti qualified seventh for his Truck Series debut.

William Sawalich qualified eighth, Jack Wood ninth, and Zane Smith qualified 10th.