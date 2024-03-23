NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim dominates COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Heim dominated the XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, running up front for a race-high 31 laps en route to the win. It was his sixth-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race win, his second on a road course. Heim’s victory for TRICON Garage and Toyota snapped a string of Truck Series wins at COTA by Front Row Motorsports in the three previous series races there and a streak of four-straight wins by Chevrolet to start the 2024 season.

“I worked my butt off for this one,” Heim said. With the one (road course) race a year for the Truck Series, I felt like it was just so important for me to prove my road-course ability. I knew I need to capitalize on today, and I did. After it was done with all of the late cautions, I was glad it was over, and it was time to celebrate. It definitely means a lot.”

Heim’s TRICON Garage teammate Taylor Gray finished second for an organization one-two, and Ty Majeski was third. Connor Zilisch finished fourth in his Truck Series debut, despite getting off-course, a spin and a penalty for cutting a corner. NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

The race went into overtime when the rear axle came out from underneath Marco Andretti’s truck on lap 41 of the scheduled 42-lap race distance. The sixth and final caution included a red flag and extended the race to 46 laps. The extra distance called fuel mileage into question.

“Yeah, I was super nervous,” Heim said. “On the last lap of the last restart, I stuttered a little bit on the right-handers, because the fuel pick-up is on the other side. The whole fuel load would go to the other side. I thought I was going to be out by the time I came around, but luckily, I had a couple of left-handers at the end, of course, and I had fuel, but regardless of that, I’m super thankful for everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing. This Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was just kickass all day long. We put a beating on them, so that is a pretty good feeling. To do that at Mid-Ohio last year, and to come back here and do the same thing with better equipment was really special. I can’t wait to see what the year has in store for us.”

Majeski passed Zilisch for second on lap 33. Zilisch still was in the top-five when he gave up position to pit during a lap-36 caution for Lawless Alan.

Taylor Gray took second from Majeski on the lap-40 restart from the Alan caution.

Nick Sanchez won stage one at lap 12 after opting to stay out while several other trucks pitted under green late in the stage. Heim was the leader before pitting on lap nine.

Zilisch started on the pole, but when he ran off-course in the first turn, brothers Taulor Gray and Tanner Gray took first and second. Tanner Gray took the lead on the opening lap when his brother was penalized for cutting turn three.

Heim took the lead from Tanner Gray on a lap-six restart that followed a lap-three debris caution. Tanner Gray was back up to third by the end of the stage.

Layne Riggs, who was among the frontrunners in stage one, fell off the pace on lap seven and pitted for a battery change.

Heim won the 14-lap second stage on lap 26. He led most of the stage after cycling back to the lead when pit stops completed after stage one.

Heim’s TRICON Garage teammate Jack Hawksworth restarted second and briefly took the lead from Heim on the lap-15 restart for stage two. Heim retook the lead the next lap.

Heim gave up the lead to pit during a caution for Alan on lap 22. Stewart Friesen restarted with the lead after staying out. Ben Rhodes, who also stayed out, took the lead on the lap-25 restart, but before the lap was completed, Heim was back up front.

Majeski, who pitted under green just before the Alan caution, was second at the end of stage two.

TRICON put five trucks inside the top-10 of the finishing order. Hawksworth finished sixth in his first Truck Series race, and teammates Dean Thompson and Tanner Gray were ninth and 10th.

“It was a lot of fun,” Hawksworth said. “The race was going well. The first two stints I was feeling pretty good. I definitely wasn’t the fastest, but I had reasonable pace and was able to keep in touch with everybody. Just in that last stint, I was trying to pass the 98 (Majeski), and I smoked my right-front tire, and I had a massive flat spot in that last stint. That made it pretty difficult. I was just hanging on, there, in the end, but it was a lot fun, and I was glad to bring it home with a decent result in the Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It was fun, and Corey won, so good day all around for TRICON Garage.”

Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes finished seventh and eighth.