NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim dominates Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 12: Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway on July 12, 2024 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Heim claimed his fifth win of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season Friday night at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in the CRC Brakleen 175, the 14th race of the year.

Heim dominated the 70-lap race, leading 55 laps.

“(Crew chief Scott Zipadelli and I) have had such a close bond, and he does such a phenomenal job giving me fast Safeline Toyota TRD Pro every week,” Heim said. “This week wasn’t any different. This thing is badass. I’ve got a badass crew and a badass truck week-in and week-out.”

Grant Enfinger finished second after taking the position from NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain on a lap-48 restart. The caution came out on lap 45 when Rajah Caruth and Connor Mosack made contact that sent Caruth into a spin.

Christian Eckes finished third. Heim’s TRICON Garage teammate Taylor Gray was third, and Chastain rounded out the top-five.

The Caruth caution was the first of only two unscheduled cautions. The other came on lap 62 for rain. That caution led to a red flag. The race restarted with three laps remaining.

Heim won the first of two 15-lap stages after taking the lead from Eckes on lap 12. Eckes was second at the end of the stage.

Eckes started the race on the pole after rain resulted in the cancellation of qualifying earlier in the day Friday. Heim started alongside Eckes on the front row.

Heim fell back to sixth on the opening lap but was back up to second on lap seven. Eckes, meanwhile, led the first 11 laps of the race.

Heim completed a stage sweep by leading the entire second stage en route to another stage win on lap 30. Again, Eckes was second at the end of stage two.

Jake Garcia and Nick Sanchez stayed out after stage two to restart first and second for the second half of the race — Garcia after pitting after stage one and Sanchez after pitting under green late in stage two. Heim restarted sixth, and Eckes was outside the top-10 after a slow pit stop.

On the lap-37 restart, Heim retook the lead, and Eckes raced back into the top-10.

Garcia made his pit stop under green on lap 40.

Chase Purdy finished Friday’s race in the sixth position. Stewart Friesen finished seventh after being 10th at the rain delay. Matt Crafton finished eighth, Dean Thompson ninth, and Caruth was 10th.