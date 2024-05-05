NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim dominates, wins at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Heim won the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. It was his second win in the first eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season and his seventh-career win in 49 starts.

“I can’t say enough about these guys at Tricon Garage; what a truck,” Heim said. “I can’t say it was easy, but with the balance I had, there was so much potential for the truck to be better. It was a handful those last 10 laps. I really, really wanted this one today.”

VIDEO: Heim’s post-race press conference

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammates Zane Smith and Christian Eckes finished second and third, respectively. Kaden Honeycutt finished fourth, and Brett Moffitt was fifth in his first Truck Series race of the year.

Heim led a race-high 79 laps of the 134-lap race. He last gave up the lead to pit during a green-flag cycle of pit stops on lap 95. He cycled back to the lead on lap 102.

Chase Purdy had to make a second pit stop because of a loose wheel during the race’s only green-flag cycle of stops.

Heim won the opening stage on lap 30 after taking the lead from Smith on lap 12. Smith was second at the end of stage two.

Purdy started the race on the pole but lost the lead to Smith on lap eight. He was fourth at the end of the stage, also trailing Eckes.

Front-row starter Ty Majeski brought out the only caution for an on-track incident early, hitting the wall on lap two.

During pit stops after stage one, Brandon Henry, one of Lawless Alan’s pit-crew members, was hit by Alan’s truck. Henry was taken to the infield care center where he was treated and released.

Smith won the second 30-lap stage at lap 60.

Eckes was first off pit road after stage one but lost the lead to Smith on lap 40. Eckes was third at the end of stage two, also losing a spot to Heim.

Like after stage one, Eckes was first off pit road after stage two for the race lead. Nick Sanchez took the lead on lap 69, but Heim settled in as the leader a lap later.

Sanchez finished the race sixth after starting in the back. He wasn’t allowed to make a lap in qualifying earlier in the day after three inspection failures.

Tanner Gray and Dean Thompson finished seventh and eighth, respectively, after pit-road speeding penalties after stage one. Daniel Dye finished ninth, and Matt Crafton was 10th.