NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim sidelined by illness

By AMANDA VINCENT

Because of an illness, Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will sit out Saturday’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. The race team did not disclose the nature of Heim’s illness.

Jesse Love, who was slated to drive the No. 1 truck for TRICON at Gateway, will move over to drive Heim’s No. 11. Toni Breidinger will drive the No. 1.

Heim is the Truck Series points leader with four top-fives in the first 11 races of the season, including a win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team will request a medical waiver with the hope of keeping Heim playoff eligible.

The Gateway race will be Breidinger’s second-career Truck Series race. She finished 15th in her series debut at Kansas Speedway earlier this season.

Saturday’s race will be Love’s Truck Series debut. He has won the last three races in the ARCA Menards Series.

