NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim takes late lead, win at Bristol

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 14: Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Heim clinched a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship round with a win Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in the UNOH 200, the first race of the round of eight. Heim’s lates win was the fifth of his career and third of the season.

“I was in the zone,” Heim said. “I was thinking about all of the races that we gave away and didn’t give away, and I just focused forward and set my pass up right where I needed to. Tony Hirschman, my spotter, did an awesome job getting me through, there. I’m out of breath. It’s just so awesome to know we are in Phoenix. It’s awesome.“

Heim passed Christian Eckes for the lead on lap 195 of the 200-lap race. Eckes finished second after a dominant performance that included 150 laps-led.

Grant Enfinger finished third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Taylor Gray was fifth.

Pole sitter Eckes won the first of two 55-lap stages after leading the entire stage.

The yellow flag waved for the first time for an on-track incident in stage one when Jack Wood and Dean Thompson wrecked on lap 15.

Eckes completed the stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 110.

Zane Smith led most of stage two after leading a group of four trucks that stayed out after stage one. Eckes, the first off pit road, restarted fifth.

Eckes was up to third by a lap-75 caution for Greg Van Alst and took second from Nick Sanchez on the lap-81 restart. Eckes retook the lead from Smith on lap 105.

Ty Majeski was lapped in the closing laps of the stage as he limped around the track with a flat tire.

After ending stage two in second position, Smith was penalized for pitting outside his pit box. He went a lap down on lap 160.

Majeski and Smith were the only two playoff drivers outside the top-10 at the checkered flag. Majeski finished 19th and Smith 24th.

“It’s really a cool race track but a terrible race. It’s just wherever you are is where you are,” Smith said. “They said I was pitted outside my box by a little bit, and I had to start at the tail-end. I mean, we definitely had a rough night. You saw it; wherever you were gonna restart is where you’re gonna run. My truck was terrible in the second stage, but I had clean air. You just can’t pass. It just sucks.”

Finishing sixth through 10th in Thursday’s race were Rajah Caruth, Ben Rhodes, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez and Matt DiBenedetto.