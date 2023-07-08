NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim wins at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Heim claimed his fourth-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win and his second of 2023 Saturday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

“Unbelieveable, I mean, we came here with high expectations,” Heim said. “I felt like I did a good job just staying out front. But I put in the work to go from a third-place truck to a winning truck.”

Zane Smith finished second after dropping to the back for the initial green flag because of repairs to fix a transmission issue.

Christian Eckes finished third. He took second from Smith on a lap-59 restart between a lap-56 caution for Austin Wayne Self and Will Rodgers and a lap-59 caution for Bret Holmes. But when the race restarted from the Holmes caution on lap 63, Smith retook second.

Stewart Friesen finished fourth, and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

Heim took the lead from Ty Majeski on a lap-42 restart. A lap later, ThorSport Racing teammates Majeski and. Rhodes made contact while battling for second and got off-course. Majeski, then, pitted with a flat right-front tire.

Rhodes won the first of two 20-lap stages with Majeski in second. Stage one ended under caution — the fourth of the race for contact between Taylor Gray and Smith and Conner Jones and Spencer Boyd getting off-track.

Majeski took the lead from pole sitter Heim on lap five. Heim retook the lead on a lap-12 restart that followed a lap-eight caution for Tanner Gray. But Heim, then, got off-course, allowing Rhodes to take the lead and Majeski second.

The race got off to a sluggish start under wet conditions after a lightning delay of about 30 minutes. The first caution came on the first lap when Jake Garcia got off-track.

The yellow flag also waved on lap 14 when Carson Hocevar and Colby Howard made contact and got stuck in a gravel trap.

Teams switched to dry-weather slick tires after stage one. Matt Crafton, though, stayed out on wet-weather tires and restarted with the lead. When the race resumed on lap 22, Rhodes and Majeski returned to the top-two of the running order while Crafton lost multiple positions.

Crafton pitted and took slicks after falling outside the top-10 by a lap-24 caution for Lawless Alan.

ThorSport swept the stages with Majeski winning stage two at lap 40. He took the lead from Rhodes on lap 32.

Rhodes fell back to third by stage-end, losing second the Heim on the penultimate lap of the stage.

Matt Crafton finished the race in the sixth position and had a heated exchange with ThorSport teammate Rhodes after the race. Majeski finished seventh, Matt DiBenedetto was eighth, Nick Sanchez ninth, and Tyler Ankrum was 10th.

In all, the 67-lap race included 10 cautions. The yellow flag also waved for Jack Wood and and Rodgers on lap 45 and Holmes on lap 49.