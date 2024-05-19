NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim wins delayed North Wilkesboro race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey Heim won the Wright Brand 250, a race that started on Saturday but didn’t end until Sunday after interruption by heavy rain Saturday afternoon and evening. It was Heim’s third win in the first 10 races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season and his seventh-career Truck Series win in 51 races.

“It was definitely a crazy weekend with the weather, but I knew since practice that we had the speed,” Heim said. “I can’t say enough about these Tricon Garage guys. What a truck, what a weekend. I knew we had potential from practice, and we put it all together and executed great today.”

VIDEO: Corey Heim post-race press conference

Grant Enfinger finished second after a battle with Layne Riggs for the position in the final laps of the 250-lap race. Riggs finished third.

“We did a great job, considering no qualifying, and we had to start at the back,” Riggs said. “My crew chief did a great job getting some track position, and he did his math to realize that we didn’t need to pit for tires. We had a really good truck today. I fought really tight at the end, and we pitted so early on in the race that we didn’t really have a chance to adjust it later on, and the track changed, so it definitely got a lot tighter than we thought it was gonna be. It was a great job by everybody from Front Row Motorsports, and thanks to Infinity Communications for being on board, Ford Performance and this Ford F-150. It was great day for us. We really needed this confidence-booster.”

Brenden “Butterbean” overcame a pit-road speeding penalty to finish fourth in this Truck Series debut. Sammy Smith rounded out the top-five.

Heim took the lead from Jake Garcia on a lap-186 restart from a lap-177 caution for Conner Jones. Heim, then, built a 4.5-second lead by the time the yellow flag waved for the final time when Nick Sanchez got into Dean Thompson, causing Thompson to spin on lap 212.

Heim led a race-high 66 laps and won by a 2.474-second margin.

Ty Majeski won the first 70-lap stage after staying out during a lap-59 caution for light rain. Seven drivers stayed out during the caution, including Ben Rhodes, who was second at the end of stage one.

Christian Eckes started on the pole and still was the race leader at the time of caution. Eckes and second-running Ross Chastain gave up their positions to pit.

Most of the drivers who stayed out during the rain caution pitted after the first stage, but Majeski and Rajah Caruth continued to stay out, along with the trucks that pitted during the lap-59 yellow flag.

The race was still under the stage-end caution when the red-flag waved for weather conditions.

Tyler Ankrum won stage two under caution on lap 140. Garcia was second. The second stage ended under caution because of a Bret Holmes spin on lap 139.

Ankrum took the lead by being first among a group of seven trucks that stayed out during a lap-116 caution for a Lawless Alan spin. Majeski was the leader at the time of caution but gave up the position to pit.

Majeski was the leader when the race resumed on Sunday with Caruth in second. Caruth took the lead on the lap-87 restart, but spun on lap 92 as Majeski challenged to retake the lead.

Garcia took the lead from Ankrum on a lap-147 restart.

Eckes finished sixth in the Wright Brand 250. Sanchez finished seventh, Ankrum was eighth, Daniel Dye ninth and Stewart Friesen 10th.