NASCAR Truck: Corey Heim wins rain-shortened race at Martinsville

Corey Heim won the rain-shortened Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway late Friday night. It was Heim’s third-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in his 26th series race and his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season.

“Our Safelite Toyota Tundra was phenomenal tonight,” Heim said. “I just can’t thank David Gilliland, Kevin Ray, Johnny Gray, the Gray family for everything they do and how much work they have put in these last few weeks – countless hours in the shop. My 11 crew – I can’t ask for a better group of guys. Toyota Racing, Safelite, TRICON Garage, everyone at the shop – just a huge thank you.”

After multiple delays, the race, scheduled for 200 laps, was called official on lap 124 after rain made a return.

Kyle Busch finished second, one position shy of a 100th win for his Kyle Busch Motorsports. Reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith finished third. Ty Majeski and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-five.

“It was just kind of a waste of a race, to be honest,” Smith said. “It’s just a bummer, especially to have Long John Silver’s on the truck in the Long John Silver’s 200. It’s still a good finish, but almost impossible to pass, and the rain didn’t do any favors for tonight.”

The race already was under caution when the precipitation that abbreviated the race arrived. After a caution for a Daniel Dye spin on lap 109, Gray made contact with Carson Hocevar on the lap-115 restart. Hocevar reciprocated but did more damage to his own truck than Gray’s. The incident resulted in the sixth and final caution of the race, during which Hocevar was held on pit road by NASCAR for two minutes.

Friday night’s race made NASCAR history. After a delay of nearly two-and-a-half hours for lightning and rain, the race went green with wet-weather tires on the vehicles for the first time in a national-level race on an oval. NASCAR threw a competition on caution on lap 27 after competitors agreed the track was dry enough for a switch to regular, dry-weather racing slicks.

The competition caution was a lengthy one, as pit road was dried before pit road was opened. Then, NASCAR informed teams the stops would not be timed, competitive stops, meaning teams would maintain their positions on pit road. That decision was made because not all pit stalls were equally dry when pit road opened.

Heim won the first of two 50-lap stages after taking the lead from Busch on the lap-44 restart from the competition caution. Busch, after starting the race on the front row alongside pole sitter Smith, took the lead on lap seven. Busch and Smith were second and third at the end of the opening stage.

“It means everything,” Heim said of pasding Busch for the lead. “I bring everything, 100 percent effort to every race, every week. To be able to sit here and have it pay off is phenomenal. It is a rain-shortened race, but that clock is going to tick the same in my living room.”

After a red flag, again, for rain during the caution that followed stage one, Heim took another stage win at lap 100. And, again, Busch and Smith were second and third at stage-end.

The second stage ended under a caution that came out for Stewart Friesen on lap 95.

Smith took second from Busch on the lap-71 restart after the rain break. But on a lap-86 restart from a lap-80 caution for Lawless Alan, Busch retook the second spot.

Meanwhile, Heim maintained his lead.

Ben Rhodes finished the race sixth, Matt DiBenedetto seventh and Taylor Gray eighth. William Sawalich finished ninth in his series debut, and Chase Purdy was 10th.