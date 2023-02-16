NASCAR Truck: Corey LaJoie takes on extra racing with Spire

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Lajoie is adding to his 2023 racing docket with a partial NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule from behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. He plans to make his first Truck Series start of the season Friday night in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“I want to run as much as I can. Bono (Kevin Manion, crew chief) is a lot of fun to work with,” LaJoie said. “He’s a Daytona 500-winning crew chief, so why wouldn’t I want the opportunity to go drive that thing? I also have an opportunity to put Spire Motorsports in victory lane, which I know it’s not exactly the same shop. It’s Bono’s deal, but it’s still Spire’s stuff. It says Spire Motorsports on it, so I want to try to do what I can to take no prisoners and put it in victory lane.”

LaJoie also pilots a No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series and will drive that entry in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

LaJoie only has two previous Truck Series starts to his credit, both in 2014, resulting in one top-10 finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

LaJoie has been racing in the Cup Series since 2017, with Spire since 2021.

