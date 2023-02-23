NASCAR Truck: Cory Roper suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team owner/driver Cory Roper has been suspended from NASCAR competition indefinitely for a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

The No. 04 Roper Racing team attempted to qualify for the 2023 season-opening Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17 with Kaden Honeycutt as driver. But the truck failed to make the race.

Roper Racing didn’t enter any Truck Series races last year but was expected to attempt at least the first five races this season with Honeycutt as driver.

Roper has 43-career starts as a driver in the Truck Series, including 16 in 2021.

