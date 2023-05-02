NASCAR Truck: Daniel Dye gets new crew chief

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 17: NASCAR driver Daniel Dye poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 17, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Blake Bainbridge is Daniel Dye’s new crew chief on the No. 43 GMS Racing team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Bainbridge left Halmar Friesen Racing to join GMS and replaced Travis Sharpe.

“You know, I’m really looking forward to taking on a new challenge with all the talented people at GMS Racing,” Bainbridge said. “I haven’t really known Daniel all that well, but from looking at how well he was able to run in ARCA last year, I can tell that he is hungry to prove himself. Having the chance to guide a rookie is something that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed during my career, so working Daniel is going to be fun. I’m thankful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most out of this season with our No. 43 team.”

Dye has a best finish of 16th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the first seven races of the season. Before making the move to the Truck Series ahead of the 2023 season, Dye made 26 starts in the ARCA Menards Series between 2021 and 2022. He won an ARCA race at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway for GMS in 2021.

Bainbridge was Stewart Friesen for five of the first seven Truck Series races of the season. Together, they posted a best finish of third at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. In all, Bainbridge has 12 races of experience as a Truck Series crew chief, resulting in two top-fives.

Bainbridge has has 44 races of experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including a win with Jamie McMurray in 2004.

“We are always looking at the ways we can improve our program and believe that bringing Blake onto the team will do just that,” GMS Racing Technical Director Tom Ackerman said. “Blake is well-known in the garage area and has a ton of talent, so he will be a perfect fit for Daniel as he continues to learn the ropes of the Truck Series in his rookie year. We are appreciative of everything that Travis has done for our organization in helping build our third truck team, and definitely want to wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

