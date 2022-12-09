NASCAR Truck: Danny Stockman moves to Rev Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danny Stockman will be the crew chief for Nick Sanchez on the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

Stockman has been a crew chief with Kyle Busch Motorsports since 2020 and with the No. 18 team of Chandler Smith the last two seasons. Rev Racing has a technical alliance with KBM, which is transitioning to Chevrolet because of owner Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The No. 2 Rev Racing team in 2023 will be the former No. 18 KBM team.

“I am thrilled to work with Danny and the whole No. 18 team that competed for the championship this year,” Sanchez said. “In the short time I’ve spent with Danny, it’s very easy to see why he’s won numerous races and championships in NASCAR. We seem to already be aligned, finding early synergies to build on during the season. I feel like Danny will elevate my game as a driver and help Rev Racing and myself contend for wins on a weekly basis.”

Stockman has 13 wins in 116 races as a Truck Series crew chief, including nine with KBM. He won three races with Smith last season. In 2011, he guided Austin Dillon to the series championship at Richard Childress Racing.

Stockman also has experience in the Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series, including seven race wins and the 2013 championship as an Xfinity crew chief at RCR.

“I am thrilled to work with Danny and the whole No. 18 team that competed for the championship this year,” Sanchez said. “In the short time I’ve spent with Danny, it’s very easy to see why he’s won numerous races and championships in NASCAR. We seem to already be aligned, finding early synergies to build on during the season. I feel like Danny will elevate my game as a driver and help Rev Racing and myself contend for wins on a weekly basis.”

The 2023 season will be the first for Rev Racing in the Truck Series and Sanchez’s rookie season in the series.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead Rev Racing’s first-ever campaign in the Crafstman Truck Series with Nick Sanchez behind the wheel of the No. 2 Gainbridge Silverado as part of their alliance with KBM,” Stockman said. “Throughout my career I’ve had the opportunity to help develop some great young drivers; that’s what I enjoy doing and why I came back to the Truck Series, so I’m really looking forward to working with Nick. From the time I’ve got to spend with him in recent weeks and watching what he was able to do in the ARCA Menards Series the last few years and at the end of last season in the Xfinity Series, I feel like after he gets some seat time to get acclimated to how the trucks drive, he’ll quickly find himself in the mix to win races and fight for a spot in the playoffs.”

Sanchez ran eight Xfinity Series races last season, posting a best finish of seventh for Big Machine Racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He was the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion with three wins in 20 races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).