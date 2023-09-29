NASCAR Truck: David Gilliland climbs behind wheel at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team owner David Gilliland will climb behind the wheel of one of his TRICON Garage entries for Saturday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Gilliland’s No. 1 Toyota will be a fifth entry for TRICON in the race, joining the No. 5 of Dean Thompson, the No. 11 of Corey Heim, the No. 15 of Tanner Gray and the No. 17 of Taylor Gray.

Heim is a championship contender. He is the points leader with two races remaining in the round of eight of the playoffs. He already has clinched a berth in the championship round by winning the last series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Gilliland has 21-career starts as a Truck Series driver, including one this year at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He finished 14th at Charlotte in the No. 1. He has three-career top-fives and six top-10s, including best finishes of fourth at Iowa Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway in 2018.

Gilliland also has 333-career NASCAR Cup Series starts and 56 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including an Xfinity win at Kentucky Speedway in 2006.

Forty trucks are on the entry list for the Talladega event; 36 trucks will make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT Saturday with the race scheduled for an approximate noon start time.

