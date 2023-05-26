NASCAR Truck: David Gilliland returns at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Gilliland is returning to the driver’s seat in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota of TRICON Garage, of which he is a co-owner. The Charlotte race will be Gilliland’s first Truck Series race since 2021.

“I’m beyond excited to get back into the driver’s seat and strap into our No. 1 Tundra TRD Pro,” Gilliland said. “It has been rewarding to step back and focus on growing our team and the transition back to Toyota, but of course the racer in me missed being in the driver’s seat. I owe a huge thank you to Carl Ruedebusch, Dion Reif, and the Serial1 Dealer Network for putting this together and making it possible for me to drive again at Charlotte.”Gilliland has 20-career Truck Series starts as a driver between 2005 and 2021, resulting in three top-five finishes. His best finish at Charlotte was sixth in 2009.

Gilliland also has experience in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, including an Xfinity Series race win at Kentucky Speedway in 2006.

As a team owner, Gilliland has five Truck Series wins with four different drivers.

