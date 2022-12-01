NASCAR Truck: David Gilliland’s team returns to Toyota

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Tanner Gray, driver of the #15 Black’s Tire Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team formerly known as DGR and owned by David Gilliland is undergoing major change in the offseason, including a name change to TRICON Garage. The team also is changing manufacturers, transitioning from Ford to Toyota.

The manufacturer change marks a reunion between Gilliland and Toyota, as Gilliland’s team fielded Toyotas in its first two years of Truck Series competition, 2018 and 2019. The team moved to Ford ahead of the 2020 season.

“We are thrilled to return to Toyota and compete in the new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro next season,” Gilliland said. “I’ve seen Toyota’s dedication to the sport firsthand, and we are excited to partner with them going forward. I’m sure this new partnership is going to help TRICON reach our goals of consistently competing for race wins and championships.”

Toyota lost a multi-truck team after the 2022 season with Kyle Busch Motorsports moving to Chevrolet because of team owner Kyle Busch’s move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. With TRICON, Toyota gains three full-time entry and a part-time entry.

“Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said. “We are excited for this new opportunity for our Toyota development drivers and partners to experience TRICON’s success and winning culture. The Truck Series is very important to Toyota, and we know TRICON is going to continue to deliver for us as we begin our 20th season in the series.”

Corey Heim moves from KBM to drive the No. 11 TRICON Toyota. He raced part-time for Busch’s team in 2021 and 2022. He won twice in 16 races last season.

Tanner Gray remains with TRICON to drive the No. 15. He has raced full-time with the team the last three seasons, posting seven-career top-fives and 16 top-10 race finishes. He finished two races in the top-five last season and ended 2022 in the 15th position of the driver standings.

Taylor Gray will drive the No. 17, beginning with the race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the fourth race of the 2023 season. He’ll miss the first three races of the season because of NASCAR age restrictions. Taylor Gray contested eight short-track and road-course races for Gilliland last year with a best finish of sixth at Richmond Raceway. He also ran five Truck Series races with DGR in 2021.

The part-time entry, the No. 1, will have multiple drivers throughout the season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).