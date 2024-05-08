NASCAR Truck: Dawson Sutton plans debut at North Wilkesboro

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dawson Sutton plans to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut May 18 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. He’ll drive a No. 26 Chevrolet, a second entry for Rackley W.A.R.

“I have been super excited waiting to share this announcement that I’ll be making my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut,” Sutton said. “I really want to thank all of my supporters, including Rackley Roofing Company, W.A.R. Shocks and Team Chevrolet. I’m also grateful for my parents. My Dad has invested so much into me since I started racing two years ago, and my Mom, as well, as she’s been with me every step of the way at race tracks all over the country.

Sutton began his racing career in 2022, and since 2023, he has been racing a Pro Late Model for Rackey W.A.R. at several tracks nationwide and at the driver and team’s home track of Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tenn.

Sutton claimed 2023 Pro Late Model Rookie-of-the-Year at Fairgrounds Speedway at the end of a season that included two wins and five runner-up finishes.

“My team owner Willie Allen has also been a huge help to me, personally, from the start of me running Pro Late Models all the way to this point,” Sutton said. “Having his racing background and knowledge is something I don’t take for granted to have at my disposal. Willie and I have been putting in countless hours of SIM training, pit-stop practice and discussions about what to expect in the new Truck ride.”

Sutton also has the endorsement of NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday.

“I’m so proud to see how far Dawson, a.k.a. Soup, has come in such a short time,” Hornaday said. “I was at his first Legends Car race and to see how he has progressed from Legends to Late Models is amazing.

“He is very focused and wants to learn, and that means a lot if you want to have success in this sport. I will definitely be there to support him as he makes his Truck debut too. Go Soup!”

