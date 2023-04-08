NASCAR Truck: Dean Thompson cleared for Bristol race

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a multi-truck crash in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth a week ago, Dean Thompson has been medically cleared to contest the Truck Series race on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Thompson’s truck hit the wall during the race at Texas and, then, was struck by two other trucks. After climbing out of his truck under his own power. He was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance and taken to the track’s infield care center. He was, then, transported to a local hospital where he underwent scans/testing.

“Dean Thompson has been evaluated and released from the hospital,” a statement from Thompson’s TRICON Garage race team soon after the TMS incident read. “He will undergo further evaluation upon returning to Charlotte, N.C., and will need clearance from NASCAR’s medical professionals to race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

