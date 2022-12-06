NASCAR Truck: Dean Thompson joins TRICON Garage

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dean Thompson will drive the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota full-time in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition in 2023, the race team announced. TRICON is the team formerly known as DGR and is shifting from Ford to Toyota in the offseason.

“We’re really excited to welcome Dean into the TRICON program for 2023,” team co-owner David Gilliland said. “Our goal is to develop future stars of the sport, and he has all the intangibles of a driver with a long NASCAR career ahead of him. He shares our commitment to growing this team into a premier Truck Series organization, and we can’t wait to hit the track with him at Daytona.”

Thompson comes to TRICON from Niece Motorsports. The 2022 season was his first of full-time Truck Series competition. He posted a best race finish of 11th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I am thrilled to start the next chapter of my career with TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing Development,” Thompson said. “The team and manufacturer have quickly made a statement in the Truck Series as striving to be the best of the best. I’m ready to take on the challenge and live up to the expectations of being a driver for TRICON.”

TRICON already has announced Tanner Gray, Taylor Gray and Corey Heim as drivers for 2023.

