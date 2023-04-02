NASCAR Truck: Dean Thompson treated and released from hospital

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver has been treated and released from a medical facility since being transported there after the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Saturday.

“Hey, y’all. I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all, I’m doing good; just getting some scans done. Then, I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!” Thompson (@deanthompsonpr) tweeted Saturday night.

According to NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass, Thompson was released from the hospital early Sunday morning.

Thompson’s truck hot the wall and was, then, struck by other trucks on lap 145 in Saturday’s race at TMS. He climbed out of his truck under his own power but was put on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance to be taken to the track’s infield care center. From there, he was transported to a local hospital.

Other drivers involved in the incident — Matt Mills, Trey Hutchens and Armani Williams — were treated and released from the infield care center.

