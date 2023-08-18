NASCAR Truck: Derek Kraus joins Spire at Milwaukee

By AMANDA VINCENT

Derek Kraus will be behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile on Aug. 27. Kevin “Bono” Manion will be his crew chief.

“I’m looking forward to working with Spire Motorsports and having Bono as my crew chief,” Kraus said. “I know that he is smart with the short, flat tracks, so I have a lot of confidence going into the race. It will also be cool to be racing in my home state, in front of many hometown fans. It should be a good race and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kraus has 74-career Truck Series starts, but the Milwaukee race will be only his second of 2023 after competing full-time in the series from 2020 through 2022. He contested the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports and finished 18th. In 74-career starts, Kraus has four top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes.

Kraus also has two top-10s in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

“Derek Kraus has an impressive pedigree, and we’re excited to put him in the seat at the Milwaukee Mile,” Manion said. “The tradition of racing in Milwaukee is very well documented and some of the very best drivers from the Midwest have won races there. It’s an exciting opportunity for Spire Motorsports to be able to race with someone who has a direct tie to the state of Wisconsin. We’ll have a fast gener8tor Skills Chevrolet Silverado ready for Derek and we’re going there with one goal in mind — to bring home the trophy.”

Kraus is a native of Stratford, Wis. This year’s Truck Series race at Milwaukee will be the first NASCAR national-level race at the track since 2009.

