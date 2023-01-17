NASCAR Truck: Doug Randolph is Tyler Ankrum’s new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Doug Randolph will be Tyler Ankrum’s crew chief on the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

“It’s an honor to return to HRE and the Toyota family in 2023,” Ankrum said. “There was already a solid foundation in place at HRE, and with the addition of Doug to the organization, I know we can achieve our goals as a team – get back to victory lane and be a strong playoff contender.”

Randolph has experience as a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions. He was crew chief at Brandonbilt Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season.

Randolph last was a crew chief in the Truck Series in 2019 at GMS Racing. In 174-career Truck Series races since 2010, Randolph has seven wins, most recently with Austin Cindric at Brad Keselowski Racing in 2017.

Randolph also has five wins in 218 races as an Xfinity crew chief and has 208 races of experience in the Cup Series.

The 2023 season will be Ankrum’s second with Hattori. Last season, he notched eight top-10 finishes on his way to a 12th-place finish in the driver standings.

