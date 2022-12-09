NASCAR Truck: Eddie Troconis convicted

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis was found guilty of second degree felony assault by a jury Wednesday in Talladega County, Ala., after Troconis beat up spotter Clayton Hughes at Talladega Superspeedway in Oct 2021.

Troconis will be sentenced Feb. 27. He faces one year and one day to 10 years in prison.

Hughes’ injuries resulting in the altercation in one of the track’s campgrounds are expected to be permanent and may affect his ability to walk and other motor skills. According to testimony, Hughes has difficulty controlling his bowels and bladder because of his injuries.

Troconis is legally married to Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb, but they have been separated since before the altercation between Troconis and Hughes. Hughes was Cobb’s spotter at the time of the incident and also was dating Cobb.

Troconis was a crew chief for Young’s Motorsports when he was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for the altercation. His suspension was lifted in February. He was a crew chief for three races in 2022.

