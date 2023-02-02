NASCAR Truck: fire injures team members at Reaume Brothers Racing

Photo courtesy of Mooresville Fire-Rescue (via Twitter)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three crew members of NASCAR Craftsman World Truck Series team Reaume Brothers Racing were injured in a fire at the team’s race shop on Jan. 26.

“Earlier this afternoon, there was a fire at the RBR shop,” a tweet from Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) read. “An investigation into the cause is ongoing. We are in the process of determining the extent of the damages. More importantly, a few of our team members did sustain injuries during the fire and are being transported for medical treatment. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to an update, also via Twitter, Taylor Collier was treated for smoke inhalation at Lake Norman Regional and Devin Fokin was treated for serious burns at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s burn center. A third team member was treated and released from a local medical facility.

According to Mooresville (N.C.) Fire-Rescue, the shop “sustained significant fire damage.” The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

