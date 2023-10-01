NASCAR Truck: Friesen, Van Alst trucks studied at R&D Center

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota of Stewart Friesen and the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet of Greg Van Alst were taken to the NASCAR Research & Development Center in North Carolina for safety-related research following separate crashes in the Love’s RV Stop 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday. Both drivers were transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for evaluation.

Van Alst was released from the hospital early Sunday morning after being diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae. An update from Friesen’s camp Sunday said Friesen was “treated, evaluated and released.”

Friesen was involved in a crash that also involved Christian Eckes and Tyler Ankrum on lap 39. Friesen was able to climb out of his truck under his own power but was visibly shaken after the incident.

Van Alst was collected in a large multi-truck crash on lap 92 that sent the race into overtime. Like Friesen, Van Alst was able to climb out of his truck on his own.

