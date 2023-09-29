NASCAR Truck: Front Row Motorsports adds Brett Moffitt for Talladega

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 03: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #25 AM Technical Solutions Ford, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith will have a teammate for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Front Row Motorsports will field a No. 34 Ford for Brett Moffitt.

“I really want to thank Bob Jenkins, Marcus Barela at Fr8Auctions.com and FR8 Racing for this opportunity,” Moffitt said. “It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the Truck Series again, especially with a championship team. I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together. All the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together. I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane in his title defense.”

Smith is a championship contender. He is fifth in the driver standings heading into the Talladega race. Two races remain in the round of eight of the Truck Series playoffs.

Moffitt raced for FRM in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2015. He contested 31 Cup races that season, all but six with Front Row.

“There is no better track than Talladega for all of us to reunite and go for the win,” Fr8Auctions and Fr8Racing owner Marcus Barela said. “Brett is a champion driver and FRM is a championship team. We’re excited to partner for this race and debut the No. 34 truck for Front Row Motorsports. The throwback scheme looks great and it brings back a lot of great memories. We’re ready to make more on Saturday.”

Moffitt has 92-career Truck Series starts and raced full-time in the series between 2018 and 2020. He has 12-career Truck Series was the series champion in 2018.

