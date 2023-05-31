NASCAR Truck: G2G Racing loses appeal, withdraws from Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team G2G Racing on Tuesday lost its appeal of NASCAR penalties announced May 18. The team was docked 25 owner points and crew chiefs Timothy Silva (No. 46) and Daniel Killius (No. 47) were fined $5,000 each for issues with the window nets on the trucks.

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited violations of section 14.2.3.3.1 B&C of its rule book that mandates window nets must have an SFI 27.1 label and not be over two years old.

Upon announcement of the penalties, team co-owner Tim Viens said his team thought the window nets were within NASCAR’s guidelines.The Nos. 12 and 20 Truck Series teams of Young’s Motorsports were assessed the same penalties for the same rules infractions at Kansas Speedway and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.



G2G planned to enter its No. 46 entry in the next Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway International Raceway)near St. Louis on Saturday with Memphis Villarreal as driver but has withdrawn from the race.



