NASCAR Truck: G2G Racing, Young’s Motorsports teams penalized for window nets

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has issued penalties to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams G2G Racing and Young’s Motorsports for issues with the window nets on their trucks after races at Kansas Speedway on May 6 and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 12.

The No. 12 and No. 20 Young’s Motorsports teams and drivers Spencer Boyd and Nick Leitz were docked 25 owner and driver points and crew chiefs Brad Means and Joe Lax were fined $5,000 for window-net issues at Kansas teams.

For the same issue at Darlington the No. 46 and No. 47 G2G teams were docked 25 owner points and crew chiefs Tim Silva and Daniel Killius were fined $5,000 apiece. The drivers of the G2G trucks at Darlington, Dawson Cram and Brennan Poole, do not collect points in the Truck Series, so they were not penalized.

The teams were found to be in violation of sections 14.2.3.3.1 B and C of the rule book that says window nets must meet SFI 27.2 specifications and must be within two years of their manufacturing dates.

G2G Racing plans to appeal the penalties.

“Today, we were informed by NASCAR that our window nets did not fit within the rule book. We plan to appeal their decision,” a statement from G2G co-owner Tim Viens read. “We truly feel both window nets were within the guidelines NASCAR has in their rule book. With that being said, we appreciate everyone’s support as we continue to build our entire program. Again, we appreciate your support as we appeal this matter. We look forward to you all cheering us on in NASCAR’s return to the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend.”

Young’s Motorsports has not announced whether or not it will appeal its penalties.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).