NASCAR Truck: GMS Racing to shut down at end of season

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team GMS Racing will shut down at the end of the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday.

“During the past nine years, GMS Racing has become one of the top teams in the Truck and ARCA series garage,” team owner Maury Gallagher said. “The people that made this happen have been the hard-working men and women at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication. Every employee, new and old at GMS has always strived to be the very best. Without their effort and dedication, we would have never been able to win two Truck championships, three ARCA championships and 68 wins.

“Leadership is always critical in any success story. Since 2015, Mike Beam has been the catalyst of this race team’s success. Chevrolet and GM has also been critical to our success. With the combination of Chevrolet, plus Mike at the helm, we became the team I always dreamed of owning. I can’t thank Mike enough for all his leadership and hard work. We are looking to finish out this year on a high note and close our legacy in this era with another Truck Series championship.”

This year, GMS is fielding three full-time entries in the Truck Series for rookies Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye and Grant Enfinger. Enfinger has two wins through 17 Truck Series races this year. In all, GMS has 44 wins in 709 Truck Series starts.

Gallagher also is a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR Cup Series team formerly known as Petty GMS. That team is making a manufacturer change from Chevrolet to Toyota ahead of the 2024 season. In the Truck Series, Toyota isn’t looking to add a team to its stable.

The team, then known as Gallagher Motorsports, began competing in the Truck Series part-time in 2013. It went full-time in the series the next year, rebranded as GMS Racing.

With Austin Dillon behind the will, GMS Racing claimed its first Truck Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2015. Johnny Sauter notched the series title for the team the following season.

GMS Racing also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a time and in 2020, expanded to five full-time Truck Series entries. One of those entries, driven by Sheldon Creed, won a second Truck Series title for GMS. Three of the four competitors in the championship-four in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway that season were from GMS.

“I just want to start off by saying how grateful I am for Maury and these incredible nine years at GMS Racing,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “A lot of people, including myself, have poured their hearts and souls into this organization to make it where it’s at today. Our success wouldn’t have been possible without the talented drivers, crew members, fabricators and administrators that have walked through our doors over the years. I also want to thank Chevrolet. Chevrolet has been such a key partner of ours over our entire existence. They have been along for every success GMS has obtained, and we couldn’t have done it without their support. As for the rest of this year, we will continue business as usual and chase after a championship in our final season.”

