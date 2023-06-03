NASCAR Truck: Grant Enfinger wins at Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Grant Enfinger won the Toyota 200 in overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis on Saturday. It was Enfinger’s ninth-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win, his second of the 2023 season. With his latest win came a $50,000 bonus, as the Gateway race was the second race of the Triple Truck Challenge.

Christian Eckes finished second, Stewart Friesen third, Carson Hocevar fourth, and Chase Purdy finished fifth.

The race, scheduled for 160 laps, went into overtime because of the 11th caution that resulted from a Zane Smith and Ty Majeski wreck while racing for the lead on a lap 155 restart from a lap-150 caution for Lawless Alan. Enfinger inherited the lead upon the Smith and Majeski crash.

“Maybe not best truck,” Enfinger said.

Smith, the previous race leader, got to the lead by pit strategy. After a lap-80 caution for Taylor Gray, Smith took the lead from Enfinger on lap-86 restart. But Smith, then, gave up the lead to pit when another caution came for Hailie Deegan a lap later.

Smith stayed out the remainder of the race while most of his competition still needed to make another pit stop. Those pit stops came during a lap-125 caution for Chris Hacker.

Smith inherited the lead during the Hacker caution. Majeski and Enfinger were third and fourth off pit road behind Hocevar and Friesen, who took only two new tires.

The yellow flag also waved late in the race for Bayley Currey on lap 135.

Enfinger also won the first 35-lap stage after leading a small group of drivers in staying out during a lap-29 caution that resulted from a stalled Stephen Mallozzi.

Majeski dominated the opening stage, starting on the pole and leading until the Mallozzi caution. Majeski’s ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes started alongside him on the front row and ran second most of the stage until pitting.

The race restarted with one lap remaining in stage one. Majeski was up to second by stage-end.

The race also got off to a slow start with a caution for Clay Greenfield and Bret Holmes on the first lap.

Majeski, again, led the most laps in the second 35-lap stage, but Friesen won stage two under caution on lap 70 and Majeski was second.

A Conner Jones spin resulted in the caution that came out on lap 67.

After pit stops completed following stage one, Majeski was up front for the restart. He lost the lead to Smith on lap 44 but took it back on lap 46.

The yellow flag waved for Jack Wood on lap 54. Smith gave up second to pit while Majeski maintained the lead by staying out. Friesen, then, took the lead when the race restarted on lap 62.

With two different pit strategies in play, drivers who pitted during the Wood caution, led by Enfinger, stayed out to restart up front for the remaining 90-lap stretch of the race.

Finishing sixth through eighth in Saturday’s race were Matt DiBenedetto, Rhodes, Nick Sanchez. Jesse Love finished ninth in his Truck Series debut from behind the wheel of the truck usually driven by Corey Heim, who was sidelined by illness. Jake Garcia rounded out the top-10.