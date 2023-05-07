NASCAR Truck: Grant Enfinger wins at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Grant Enfinger claimed his eight-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win but his first in the eight races, so far, this season Saturday night in the Heart of America at Kansas Speedway. He also led a race-high 65 laps of the 134-lap race.

“Kansas has been a good track for us, but we haven’t had a dominant truck like this in a long time,” Enfinger said. “It’s been a difficult year-and-a-half. I know we came up with a win last year, but overall, the season was a little sluggish. The first seven races this year were a little sluggish. I was disappointed in our execution. The biggest thing is these guys just brought me an unbelievable (truck).”

Enfinger took the lead for the final time from Corey Heim on lap 103. Heim finished second. Zane Smith finished third, and Stewart Friesen and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Enfinger was the leader when two cautions came out in close succession — on lap 72 when Rajah Caruth hit the wall after contact with Ty Majeski as the two drivers raced for third and on the lap-79 restart for a multi-truck crash that began when then-second-place driver Matt DiBenedetto attempted to block Christian Eckes.

Heim was the race leader by the time the yellow flag waved for the seventh and final time on lap 92 for Kris Wright. Tanner Gray and Tyler Hill stayed out to restart up front on lap 99, but when the race returned to green, Heim retook the lead.

Kyle Busch won the first 30-lap stage of the race after taking the lead from Smith on the last lap of the stage.

Ben Rhodes and Busch were first and second and Smith third when the yellow flag waved for the first time for Nick Leitz on lap 21. The top-two drivers gave up their positions to pit during the caution while Smith led a group of seven drivers in staying out to move from third in the running order up to the lead for the restart.

Rhodes also passed Smith on the final lap of the stage to take second.

After Eckes started the race on the pole, Rhodes took the lead on lap seven and remained there until the first caution.

Majeski won the second 30-lap stage.

Enfinger took the lead from Busch early in stage two but gave up the position to pit during a caution for Wright on lap 49.

Fifteen drivers stayed out during the first Wright caution, including Majeski and Busch. By the end of stage two at lap 60, Enfinger was up to second.

Busch and Rhodes‘ trucks sustained damage late in stage two and pitted for repairs while pit road was closed after the stage. As a result, the restarted in the back for the second half of the race.

After others who stayed out during the Wright caution pitted after stage two, Enfinger restarted with the lead and Tyler Ankrum in second.

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Nick Sanchez, Busch, Jake Garcia, Gray and Ankrum.