NASCAR Truck: Grant Enfinger wins at Milwaukee

By AMANDA VINCENT

Grant Enfinger secured advancement to round two of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs with a win Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile in the Clean Harbors 175, the second race of the three-race opening round and the first NASCAR national-level race at Milwaukee since 2009. It was Enfinger’s third win of the season and came days after his GMS Racing team announced it would shut down at the end of the season.

“I don’t want to hear anybody asking if we’re going to lay down again,” Enfinger said. “If anything, this adds clarity. None of these guys, including me, has a job next year but I feel like we proved we deserve one.

“We had a heck of a (truck). I didn’t think we were that good yesterday. I thought we were a fifth-place truck. We had a winning truck today.”

Carson Hovevar finished second, Christian Eckes was third, Corey Heim fourth, and Matt Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Enfinger led a race-high 95 laps of the 175-lap race. On newer tires, he took his race-winning lead from Hocevar on lap 159. Hocevar led a group of trucks in staying out while most stayed pitted during a lap-136 caution for William Sawalich.

Enfinger won the opening 55-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage.

Stage one included a caution for Josh Bilicki on lap 10.

Ty Majeski started the race in a hole, of sorts, after a tire was confiscated from his truck in pre-race inspection. His crew chief, Joe Shear Jr., was ejected, Majeski had to start the race in the back, and he had to serve a pass-through penalty in the opening laps.

Majeski was up to 11th by the end of stage one but fell back outside the top-20 after his truck fell off its jack on pit road after the stage.

Enfinger completed the stage sweep on lap 110, winning the second 55-lap stage. He lost the lead to Heim on pit road on stage one but retook the lead on lap 95.

Meanwhile, Majeski worked his way toward the front, again, and cracked the top-10 on lap 90. He was seventh by the end of stage two.

The second stage got off to a somewhat slow start. Soon after the restart from the caution that followed stage one, the yellow flag waved, again, for an incident involving Brad Perez and Greg Van Alst.

After the second stage, Enfinger, again, lost the lead on pit road. This time around, he was back to fourth while Eckes and Hocevar restarted in the top-two, Eckes as the race leader.

Hocevar took the lead on the restart.

Finishing sixth through 10th Sunday were Chase Purdy, Majeski, Derek Kraus, Jake Garcia and Bayley Currey.

The yellow flag waved seven times, including a caution for Spencer Boyd and Josh Reaume on lap 125 and for Nick Sanchez on lap 142.