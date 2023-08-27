NASCAR Truck: Greg Van Alst finishes season with Young’s Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Greg Van Alst is finishing the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season behind the wheel of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet. The stint continues with Sunday’s race at the Milwaukee Mile after beginning at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11.

“I am very appreciative of this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports,” Van Alst said. “I have been weighing our options on what path to take for the remainder of the 2023 season, and when Tyler (Young, team owner) and I chatted, the pairing made sense.

“I know he holds a lot of the same values and expectations that I have being a racing veteran but also a new face on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series tour. I think we can put together some strong finishes that could lead to more for next season.”

The Indianapolis race was Van Alst’s Truck Series debut. He was credited with a 36th-place finish after an early-race crash. He also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts this season.

Van Alst also has 37-career ARCA Menards Series starts, all but three of them coming in 2021. His 18 top-10 finishes in that series include a win in this year’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“I am thrilled to welcome Greg to the Young’s Motorsports family,” team owner Tyler Young said. “I have watched Greg for several years, now, and his determination and passion is going to be a great asset to our organization over the next three months.

“With his experience and background, we feel he can bring a lot to the table and help us, not only evaluate our Truck Series program, but also offer a good trajectory for improvements for the 2024 season.”

