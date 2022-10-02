NASCAR Truck: Hailie Deegan crew member kicked out of Talladega

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 11, 2022 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A member of the No. 1 David Gilliland Racing pit crew of Hailie Deegan in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series had his hard card (NASCAR credential) taken by NASCAR and was removed from Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway premises Saturday during the Chevy Silverado 250. A suspension may follow.

The crew member was penalized after running across pit road and into the infield grass to retrieve a tire on lap 63. His actions resulted in a caution that interrupted a cycle of green-flag pit stops.

Deega finished the race in the sixth position, a career-best for the driver.

