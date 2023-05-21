NASCAR Truck: Halmar Friesen team member passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jonathan William Gurley, a fabricator on the Halmar Friesen Racing team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, died May 14, 2023, from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mechanicsville, Va.

After attending the NASCAR Institute, Gurley worked as a fabricator and tire changer for several NASCAR teams, including Kevin Harvick Inc. and Richard Childress Racing.

Gurley’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, followed by a celebration of life at the East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, also in Mechanicsville. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hanover Humane Society or the East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Survivors include parents, Emily and Tom Gurley of Mechanicsville; two brothers, Chris Gurley of Farmville, Va., and Joey Gurley of Mechanicsville; a grandmother, Angie Coppedge of Farmville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

