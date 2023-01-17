NASCAR Truck: Hill Motorsports scales back

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hill Motorsports is scaling back to one entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. Brothers and team co-owners Timmy Hill and Tyler Hill will share the driver’s seat in the No. 56 Toyota.

The team began fielding the No. 56 in 2019 and added the No. 5 for a partial schedule with Tyler Hill as driver last season. Tyler Hill drove the No. 5 truck in seven races on 2022 while Timmy Hill drove the No. 56 full-time.

“Racing alongside my brother and for our family team has always been a dream of mine,” Tyler Hill said. “To be able to continue to have that dream realized and do it back again with the No. 56 on the door, it’s truly special. Two thousand twenty-two is in the rearview mirror, and I can’t wait to get 2023 started with my brother and this great group of guys.”

Timmy Hill will take the wheel for the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17.

“It’s exciting to finally have our plans set for 2023 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Timmy Hill said. “After a year of running two trucks, we felt it was best to return to one truck and focus on getting our competitiveness where we expect it to be. I have high hopes for the season and what we can accomplish.”

Timmy Hill has a top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 75-career Truck Series races. Tyler Hill had a single top-five finishes in 31 series races.

