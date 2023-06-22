NASCAR Truck: Jake Drew plans debut at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jake Drew plans to make his NASCAR national-level debut Friday night in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford.

“I just want to thank all the great people at Ford Performance and ThorSport Racing for making this opportunity happen,” Drew said. “ThorSport and their incredible team out of Sandusky, Ohio, plays a crucial role in making all this possible, and I was privileged to meet and spend some time with them preparing for this race. My dream continues from winning the ARCA Menards West championship with the help of Bob Bruncati to my next big step in making my Craftsman Truck Series debut. I’m thankful to be on this journey and excited to see what comes next.”

Drew is the reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion. He won four times in 20 races in that series in 2021 and 2022. He nearly won the championship in 2021, losing it by tie-breaker.

Drew also has two-career starts in the ARCA Menards Series the last two seasons, resulting in a best finish of fifth in 2022 at Phoenix Raceway.

