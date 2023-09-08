NASCAR Truck: Jennifer Jo Cobb plans first start of season

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jennifer Jo Cobb plans to make her first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of 2023 Friday night in the Kansas Lottery 200 at her home track of Kansas Speedway. She’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet she owns.

Steve Kuykendall will be her crew chief.

Cobb has 231-career starts in the Truck Series, dating back to 2008, primarily in trucks she owned. She posted one top-10 finish, a sixth, at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2011.

Cobb made one Truck Series start last year at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. She was credited with a 32nd-place finish after a clutch issue. She also attempted to qualify for races at Daytona and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in 2022.

