NASCAR Truck: Jennifer Jo Cobb returns for Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series veteran owner/driver Jennifer Jo Cobb plans to return to competition for the Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the next race on the series schedule, on Oct. 1. If she makes the race. It will be her first series start in 2022.

“I am thrilled to announce that we will be bringing the beloved Fastener Supply Company SuperSpeedway truck, Connie Lou, back to Talladega on October 1,” a statement from Cobb shared on Facebook read. “It’s been a year of healing and resetting while taking a break from full-time racing. I have started a new position with Fastener Supply Company, who you may know as my primary sponsor, as an Account Executive. It has been rewarding to help create new business and form relationships with this great company and our customers.



“Although I miss being on track every race, my role in this position has restored my self-confidence and sales skills that had, quite frankly, fallen by the wayside. I am blessed to be immersed in an environment of supportive co-workers and customers that rank at the top of their respective industries.



“There are some exciting possibilities on the horizon for 2023, and I promise, you have not seen the last of me speaking and competing on race tracks around the world. I will begin to map out a racing plan for 2023 that will allow me to continue my career with Fastener Supply Company while pursuing my passion for racing.



“Thank you for all the kind words and continued interest. Although I don’t always have all the answers for those who have inquired, I do feel your love and concern and am eternally grateful for your support.”

Cobb attempted to qualify for the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February and the race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June but failed to qualify for both races.

Cobb has contested 230 Truck Series races since 2008, resulting in one top-10 finish — a sixth at Daytona in 2011. She haz been fielding her own trucks in the series since 2010.

